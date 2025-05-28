Cowboys add game-changing defender in early 2026 NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have been excellent when it comes to the NFL draft.
This past season, they were given a lot of credit for the work they did, especially on Day 2, where they found two potential defensive starters. Looking ahead to the 2026 NFL draft, they're likely to continue to add explosive players to that side of the ball.
In an early 2026 NFL mock draft from Draft Wire's Curt Popejoy, that's exactly what they do. Popejoy has the Cowboys taking Georgia linebacker CJ Allen with their first selection.
Dallas would be getting a stud in Allen as Christian Kirby II of Georgia Bulldogs on SI says Allen is a top-10 returning linebacker in college football. He says he has excellent size for the position at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds and praises his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.
"During the 2024 season, Allen finished with an impressive 76 total tackles and led the Dawgs defense in pass deflections with 4. Allen's talent, combined with his nearly two years of starting experience, makes him one of the feared linebackers in the sport and has put him in an excellent position to be one of the nation's best linebackers during the 2025 college football season."
Dallas has a lot of talent at linebacker with DeMarvion Overshown and Marist Liufau leading the way. They also added Kenneth Murray in a trade with the Tennessee Titans and used a Day 3 pick on Shemar James.
The Cowboys have faced challenges with injuries, with Overshown already missing significant time in his career. Adding Allen strengthens their depth chart and provides insurance against further setbacks.
