List of Dallas Cowboys veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field on Thursday, May 29, as Organized Team Activities, more commonly known as OTAs, resume with media availability.
OTAs are where fans and the media get their first glimpse of the team being assembled to take the field this fall.
However, it's normal to have players sit out of OTAs every season. This year is no different for the Cowboys, with one very important player absent from the practice field.
MORE: Where Dallas Cowboys rank among all 32 NFL teams by ESPN FPI rating
The list of players not taking part in OTAs this season isn't a long one. As it currently stands, Micah Parsons is the only veteran who will be missing OTAs on Thursday.
It's no secret that Parsons and the franchise are working toward a new deal that would keep the Cowboys' defensive star in Dallas for the long term and make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
With contract negotiations ongoing, this shouldn't be considered headline news that Parsons is missing OTAs.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys named among NFL teams 'most under microscope' in 2025
This isn't a time to worry if you are a Cowboys fan. However, if Parsons is still absent when training camp rolls around, then some of you may get concerned. But if you recall last offseason, the front office made a last-second deal for quarterback Dak Prescott just before the team took the field in Week 1.
Mr. Jones loves the theatrics.
This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players who could play Olympic flag football for Team USA
Brian Schottenheimer taking extra measures to strengthen bonds off the field
Dallas Cowboys' NFC East division ranks among the NFL's elite
George Pickens predicted to make historic impact on Cowboys offense