List of Dallas Cowboys veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season

The Dallas Cowboys will be back on the field Thursday for OTAs. Here's a list of veteran players who will be missing from OTAs.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons defends during training camp in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons defends during training camp in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field on Thursday, May 29, as Organized Team Activities, more commonly known as OTAs, resume with media availability.

OTAs are where fans and the media get their first glimpse of the team being assembled to take the field this fall.

However, it's normal to have players sit out of OTAs every season. This year is no different for the Cowboys, with one very important player absent from the practice field.

The list of players not taking part in OTAs this season isn't a long one. As it currently stands, Micah Parsons is the only veteran who will be missing OTAs on Thursday.

Micah Parson
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Parsons and the franchise are working toward a new deal that would keep the Cowboys' defensive star in Dallas for the long term and make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

With contract negotiations ongoing, this shouldn't be considered headline news that Parsons is missing OTAs.

This isn't a time to worry if you are a Cowboys fan. However, if Parsons is still absent when training camp rolls around, then some of you may get concerned. But if you recall last offseason, the front office made a last-second deal for quarterback Dak Prescott just before the team took the field in Week 1.

Mr. Jones loves the theatrics.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available

