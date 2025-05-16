Brian Schottenheimer hyped by Cowboys front office for impact on team culture
The Dallas Cowboys have put together a strong offseason that has injected the fan base with hope after a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign.
Dallas is coming off a losing season, but many believe the team could take a major step forward after being aggressive with trades, putting together a strong class in the NFL Draft, and signing outside veteran free agents.
There is also positivity around the organization thanks to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is immediately changing the team culture.
Whether it be his energy with players, moving around lockers to bring the leaders together, or simply his approach to the game, everyone has been impressed with "Coach Schotty" since taking over.
Among those showering Schottenheimer with praise is Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, who gushed about the new head coach and what he has brought to the organizaiton since taking over.
"The energy in our building is just amazing in terms of what (Brian Schottenheimer) has brought with his staff," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"All the players are responding to it. It’s exciting to see all these guys come together."
That is the way you want your front office to respect the head coach, and it's clear that Schottenheimer is doing all of the right things. Let's hope it leads to results on the field.
