Dallas Cowboys get elite NFL offseason grade for 'splash' moves

The NFL offseason has been good to the Dallas Cowboys, with improvements through free agency, trade, and the NFL Draft, and people are taking notice.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer speak to the media at a press conference.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer speak to the media at a press conference. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
It's been a great offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, which was much needed after a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, which was plagued by injuries.

Dallas was aggressive in acquiring players at positions of need through free agency signings and trades, but no move was as big as the post-NFL Draft trade to land George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys also used the draft to add talent on both sides of the ball, including incredible talent on Day 2 which earned them high marks.

Now, looking back at the offseason so far, SI's Gilberto Manzano shared his offseason grade for the Cowboys, and it's virtually as good as it gets. Manzano graded the Cowboys' offseason with a strong "A."

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens reacts during player introductions before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens reacts during player introductions before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He wrote, "The Cowboys’ late offseason splash trade for Pickens was exactly what this team needed to contend in the loaded NFC East. Dallas’s patient approach paid off, prioritizing the trenches in the draft while resisting the urge to overpay for skill players in free agency.

"Eventually, the Cowboys will need to decide whether Pickens is worth a lucrative contract extension, but if he is, then this risky trade was worth the dice roll."

The Dallas Cowboys select Alabama's Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Dallas Cowboys select Alabama's Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Manzano went on to praise the team's 2025 draft class, from first-rounder Tyler Booker to to Day 2 picks Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel.

"With Booker’s first-round selection, Dak Prescott could have plenty of time to throw downfield to CeeDee Lamb and Pickens. The Cowboys are missing a bellcow back, but they gained a quality committee with the signing of Williams and the fifth-round selection of Blue," he continued.  

"On the defensive side, the team might have acquired two first-round talents during Day 2 of the draft, selecting Ezeiruaku and Revel. Suddenly, there’s plenty to like about this Cowboys team heading into Year 1 with coach Brian Schottenheimer."

It's going to be interesting to see how everything comes together in the first year of the Brian Schottenheimer era, but there are plenty of reasons for Cowboys Nation to be excited.

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

