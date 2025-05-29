Brian Schottenheimer sends clear message on Cowboys offensive identity
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been making a positive impact on the team since taking over nearly four months ago. While he is a first-time NFL head coach, he seems to be doing all of the right things.
Players have been raving about the energy Schottenheimer brings, and speaking highly of the culture he is creating.
On Thursday, Schottenheimer spoke to the media during OTAs and sent a clear message on how he plans to run the team's offense moving forward.
Attack. Attack. Attack. The team plans on being physical.
"The first thing I would say is we want to be physical," Schottenheimer told reporters before Thursday's practice, per RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys.
"We're going to be an attacking unit... watch the effort and the intensity of everybody."
By the way Schottenheimer constructed his coaching staff, it seemed clear there would be a new emphasis on running the ball. That falls right in line with being more physical.
If the Cowboys can establish a strong rushing attack, which is something we haven't seen from the team in recent years, it will open up the offense for Dak Prescott. Luckily for him, he has another star wide receiver in George Pickens to take the pressure off of him and CeeDee Lamb.
