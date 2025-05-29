Brian Schottenheimer sends clear message on Cowboys offensive identity

Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a clear idea of what he wants from the team's offense during the 2025 NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been making a positive impact on the team since taking over nearly four months ago. While he is a first-time NFL head coach, he seems to be doing all of the right things.

Players have been raving about the energy Schottenheimer brings, and speaking highly of the culture he is creating.

On Thursday, Schottenheimer spoke to the media during OTAs and sent a clear message on how he plans to run the team's offense moving forward.

Attack. Attack. Attack. The team plans on being physical.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"The first thing I would say is we want to be physical," Schottenheimer told reporters before Thursday's practice, per RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys.

"We're going to be an attacking unit... watch the effort and the intensity of everybody."

By the way Schottenheimer constructed his coaching staff, it seemed clear there would be a new emphasis on running the ball. That falls right in line with being more physical.

If the Cowboys can establish a strong rushing attack, which is something we haven't seen from the team in recent years, it will open up the offense for Dak Prescott. Luckily for him, he has another star wide receiver in George Pickens to take the pressure off of him and CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
