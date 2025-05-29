Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer's push for competition predicted to end in disaster

Of course the Dallas Cowboys would get called out for something that's not unique.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
This offseason has been full of hope for the Dallas Cowboys.

After fans were frustrated with the franchise for taking their time to decide on Mike McCarthy's future, they were treated to one of the worst coaching searches of all time. In the end, Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer, which went over like a lead balloon.

Eventually, fans warmed up to the first-time head coach thanks to his engaging personality and strong vision. Players have bought in as well, with Schottenheimer's energy proving contagious.

He's also focused heavily on building competition, although Connor Orr of SI.com thinks one move to increase the competitive nature could backfire.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Orr made 100 predictions for the 2025 season and went overboard with the Cowboys. Orr decided to poke fun at the ping-pong table being added to the locker room, saying it will lead to a "mysterious" injury.

"A mysterious Cowboys injury will be traced back to a heated game of Ping-Pong at the table which was brought back into the locker room by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer to increase competitiveness."

He then said there will be a debate that could end ping-pong tables in locker rooms everywhere.

"It’ll provide a fascinating spin on the eternal Ping-Pong debate. Keep it or roll it away? This may eliminate the popular paddle sport from locker rooms forever. "

Brian Schottenheimer, Dak Prescott, and Deuce Vaughn celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brian Schottenheimer, Dak Prescott, and Deuce Vaughn celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

This is quite an extreme take and Orr is clearly trying to inject some humor into his predictions. That said, many teams have ping-pong tables, yet only the Cowboys get any type of criticism for it.

