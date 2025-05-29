Brian Schottenheimer's push for competition predicted to end in disaster
This offseason has been full of hope for the Dallas Cowboys.
After fans were frustrated with the franchise for taking their time to decide on Mike McCarthy's future, they were treated to one of the worst coaching searches of all time. In the end, Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer, which went over like a lead balloon.
Eventually, fans warmed up to the first-time head coach thanks to his engaging personality and strong vision. Players have bought in as well, with Schottenheimer's energy proving contagious.
MORE: Dak Prescott 'make-or-break' year ahead for Cowboys in 2025 season
He's also focused heavily on building competition, although Connor Orr of SI.com thinks one move to increase the competitive nature could backfire.
Orr made 100 predictions for the 2025 season and went overboard with the Cowboys. Orr decided to poke fun at the ping-pong table being added to the locker room, saying it will lead to a "mysterious" injury.
"A mysterious Cowboys injury will be traced back to a heated game of Ping-Pong at the table which was brought back into the locker room by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer to increase competitiveness."
MORE: Main obstacle facing Cowboys' Dak Prescott for 2025 NFL season
He then said there will be a debate that could end ping-pong tables in locker rooms everywhere.
"It’ll provide a fascinating spin on the eternal Ping-Pong debate. Keep it or roll it away? This may eliminate the popular paddle sport from locker rooms forever. "
This is quite an extreme take and Orr is clearly trying to inject some humor into his predictions. That said, many teams have ping-pong tables, yet only the Cowboys get any type of criticism for it.
