Micah Parsons feels scorned by Cowboys-Packers trade, draws motivation

Former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons feels slighted by the team after his trade to the Green Bay Packers, which he's using as motivation.

Josh Sanchez

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates after making a sack during the fourth quarter
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates after making a sack during the fourth quarter / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Micah Parsons has been excelling since being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers through the first two games of the 2025-26 NFL season, and he's not going to forget the moments leading up to this year's campaign.

Parsons spoke to Kaylee Hartung ahead of the Packers' Thursday Night Football broadcast against the Washington Commanders, when he revealed his biggest motivation from the trade.

When speaking on being traded to Green Bay, he made it clear that he feels scorned by the Cowboys after a his team reportedly made a last-ditch effort to remain in Dallas, which was turned down.

WATCH: Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants

Hartung revealed the news during a sideline update in the game.

"There's nothing more motivating then when you find out that people you love don't truly believe in you and they thought less of you," Parsons told Hartung.

That could spell trouble for the Cowboys when Parsons and the Packers return to AT&T Stadium in Week 4 for the ultimate revenge game.

MORE: Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign

Through Parsons' first two games in Green Bay, he has recorded three tackles and 1.5 sacks, with a 90.2 pass rush grade, 10 pressures, and four quarterback hits.

Let's see how Parsons performs when he returns to Dallas with revenge on his mind.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels / Tork Mason-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

