Micah Parsons feels scorned by Cowboys-Packers trade, draws motivation
Micah Parsons has been excelling since being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers through the first two games of the 2025-26 NFL season, and he's not going to forget the moments leading up to this year's campaign.
Parsons spoke to Kaylee Hartung ahead of the Packers' Thursday Night Football broadcast against the Washington Commanders, when he revealed his biggest motivation from the trade.
When speaking on being traded to Green Bay, he made it clear that he feels scorned by the Cowboys after a his team reportedly made a last-ditch effort to remain in Dallas, which was turned down.
Hartung revealed the news during a sideline update in the game.
"There's nothing more motivating then when you find out that people you love don't truly believe in you and they thought less of you," Parsons told Hartung.
That could spell trouble for the Cowboys when Parsons and the Packers return to AT&T Stadium in Week 4 for the ultimate revenge game.
Through Parsons' first two games in Green Bay, he has recorded three tackles and 1.5 sacks, with a 90.2 pass rush grade, 10 pressures, and four quarterback hits.
Let's see how Parsons performs when he returns to Dallas with revenge on his mind.
