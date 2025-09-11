Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo
NFL fans are known for being irrational at times for their expectations from their favorite team, with the Dallas Cowboys often getting roasted for unreasonably high hopes each and every year.
The excitement died down a little bit for the team because of the Micah Parsons contract drama throughout the offseason, but one fan is still a ride or die for the team.
Jon Machota of The Athletic showed off a tattoo of a Cowboys fan that had Jerry Jones' face inked on his body.
To add to the shock factor, Jerry was rocking some oversized aviators and an iced out grill. He wrote, "How many Super Bowls would the Cowboys have to win for you to get this tattoo?"
That is dedication to America's Team.
Dallas fell to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the season-opener, but will now aim to right the course in Week 2 against the division rival New York Giants.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at AT&T Stadium is set for Sunday, September 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Let's see if the team gives the tatted up fan something to cheer about.
