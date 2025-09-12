Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants
The Dallas Cowboys have moved forward following the blockbuster trade that sent linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers but fans at Lambeau Field are making sure the Cowboys don't forget about it anytime soon.
Following Green Bay's 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders at home on Thursday night, Parsons joined the Amazon Prime Video postgame set, where Packers fans continued to troll Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
"Thank you, Jerry" chants rang out from the large crowd of fans that gathered near the set, and Parsons clearly liked what he was hearing.
With a grin, he bobbed his head up and down as the chants continued before encouraging the fans to get louder with a few waves of the arm.
Given his new record-breaking four-year, $188 million deal with Green Bay, it's likely that Parsons will "thank" Jones as well.
In the win over Washington, Parsons continued to make a noticeable impact on the defensive line before finishing with two total tackles. half a sack and three quarterback hits.
In the trade, the Cowboys got back two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return.
Clark had been the longest-tenured current Packer prior to trade after spending nine years with the team.
In Clark's Cowboys debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, he had five total tackles (two solo) and one stuff. Though the numbers don't always pop for defensive linemen, it's clear Clark still has elite ability, even in his 10th season.
Time will tell who really won the trade, but if Parsons' start to the season is any indication, the Packers could be on their way toward making the deal turn into legitimate Super Bowl contention this season.
