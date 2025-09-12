Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is clearly enjoying the start of his Green Bay Packers career.

Zach Dimmitt

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have moved forward following the blockbuster trade that sent linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers but fans at Lambeau Field are making sure the Cowboys don't forget about it anytime soon.

Following Green Bay's 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders at home on Thursday night, Parsons joined the Amazon Prime Video postgame set, where Packers fans continued to troll Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"Thank you, Jerry" chants rang out from the large crowd of fans that gathered near the set, and Parsons clearly liked what he was hearing.

MORE: Controversial Cowboys WR could be nearing return from injury

With a grin, he bobbed his head up and down as the chants continued before encouraging the fans to get louder with a few waves of the arm.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given his new record-breaking four-year, $188 million deal with Green Bay, it's likely that Parsons will "thank" Jones as well.

In the win over Washington, Parsons continued to make a noticeable impact on the defensive line before finishing with two total tackles. half a sack and three quarterback hits.

In the trade, the Cowboys got back two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return.

Clark had been the longest-tenured current Packer prior to trade after spending nine years with the team.

MORE: Latest insider update on Cowboys, Jadeveon Clowney is highly encouraging

In Clark's Cowboys debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, he had five total tackles (two solo) and one stuff. Though the numbers don't always pop for defensive linemen, it's clear Clark still has elite ability, even in his 10th season.

Time will tell who really won the trade, but if Parsons' start to the season is any indication, the Packers could be on their way toward making the deal turn into legitimate Super Bowl contention this season.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

4 potential Dallas Cowboys prospects to watch this weekend

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players for Week 2

Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared rushing the QB without Micah Parsons in Week 1

Cowboys have 14-year streak on the line in Week 2 vs. Giants

Javonte Williams joined elite company with historic Cowboys debut in Week 1

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News