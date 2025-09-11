Cowboys insider reveals whether team plans to sign Jadeveon Clowney
The Dallas Cowboys have been hoping to improve against the run, and decided to kick the tires on a former No. 1 overall pick ahead of Week 2 of the NFL season.
Dallas brought in Jadeveon Clowney for a visit to The Star during Wednesday's practice.
But just how serious is the interest?
According to team insider Clarence Hill, the move does not appear to be imminent for the Cowboys.
"Early word from inside the star is the Cowboys are 'probably not going to' sign Jadeveon Clowney," Hill wrote on X.
How's that for a buzzkill? While Clowney would add to the team's depth in the trenches, he'd also give a much-needed boost to the run defense thanks to his versatility. The plan could change down the line, but for now, it looks like the Cowboys will move forward with the talent currently on the roster.
Last season, Clowney spent time with the Carolina Panthers. He has also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans.
Clowney recorded 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in 14 games. We'll have to see if the team revisits the Clowney option if nothing improves moving forward.
