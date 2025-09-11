Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade
No matter what the outcome was going to be in the Dallas Cowboys' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, there was always going to be one question regarding their performance.
That question was, " How did they do in the pass rush?" The Cowboys' decision to trade Micah Parsons is one that will be talked about at exhausting levels all season.
Yes, the Cowboys traded away a great talent. But let's not forget, they also received a great talent in defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
The Cowboys' defense had some issues in the first half of their loss against the Eagles. However, in the second half, the team did a stellar job shutting down running back Saquon Barkley.
Clark played a massive role in the defense looking great in that second half. Sometimes, it can be hard for a player to fit in on a new team so quickly.
When Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website shared a photo with the caption "also, safe to say DeMarvion Overshown and Kenny Clark already have great relationship." A fan asked why the two have such a perceived great relationship.
Walker answered the question by telling the fan that Overshown was one of the first Cowboys in the locker room to help Clark get acclimated to his new home. It takes a leader to do something like that, and it's clear that Overshown can be that for this franchise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 potential Dallas Cowboys prospects to watch this weekend
Top 3 Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players for Week 2
Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared rushing the QB without Micah Parsons in Week 1
Cowboys have 14-year streak on the line in Week 2 vs. Giants
Javonte Williams joined elite company with historic Cowboys debut in Week 1
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc