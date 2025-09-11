Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
After a Week 1 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys are back at home in Week 2 to take on the New York Giants.
New York is also coming off a loss, although theirs was a one-sided blowout at the hands of the Washington Commanders. While Dallas was encouraged by their performance overall in Week 1, the Giants are already fielding questions about their quarterback situation.
MORE: Cowboys insider reveals whether team plans to sign Jadeveon Clowney
That's why it shouldn't be surprising to see Dallas favored in this one. But just how favored are they? Let's check out what the experts are saying to answer that question.
Who are the experts picking as the Cowboys host the Giants in Week 2?
Entering the weekend, nearly everyone is selecting the Cowboys this week, including the crew at SI.com as well as ESPN.
Clare Brennan, SI.com - Cowboys
Mitch Goldich, SI.com - Cowboys
Gilberto Manzano, SI.com - Cowboys
Connor Orr, SI.com - Cowboys
John Pluym, SI.com - Cowboys
Matt Verderame, SI.com - Cowboys
Dan Graziano (ESPN) - Cowboys
Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) - Cowboys
Matt Bowen (ESPN) - Cowboys
Bert Bainbridge, NorthJersey.com - Cowboys, 30-17
Bob Jordan, NorthJersey.com - Giants, 17-13
Pete Prisco (CBS) - Cowboys, 28-17
John Breech (CBS) - Cowboys, 24-17
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Cowboys, 30-14
Bill Bender (Sporting News) - Cowboys, 30-19
Jared Dubin (CBS) - Cowboys
Nate Davis (USA TODAY) - Cowboys, 24-17
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) - Cowboys, 27-17
As encouraging as it is to see so many experts picking the Cowboys, it's also a litte worrisome. We've all seen Dallas fall apart when they're the overwhelming favorite. Hopefully, that won't hapen since they're motivated from a frustrating loss to start the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 potential Dallas Cowboys prospects to watch this weekend
Top 3 Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players for Week 2
Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared rushing the QB without Micah Parsons in Week 1
Cowboys have 14-year streak on the line in Week 2 vs. Giants
Javonte Williams joined elite company with historic Cowboys debut in Week 1
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc