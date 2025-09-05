Brian Schottenheimer visor placement suggests he’s all business for Cowboys' opener
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is finally here with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles facing off on Thursday Night Football.
It's a chance for the Cowboys to make a statement as they take on the defending NFL champions. Entering the game as huge underdogs, they could hand their biggest rival a loss to start the season, while establishing themselves as a legit threat.
In order to do this, the Cowboys have to be locked in. Thankfully, that appears to be the case with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has his visor turned forward, proving he's all business.
For anyone who is confused why visor direction is important, all you need to do to get educated is listen to FS1 pundit Colin Cowherd. The outspoken sports personality has always had a weird hatred to backward hats on players, but was completely thrown off by Schottenheimer's backward visor during a press conference.
Cowherd even believes the visor is a far more egregious faux pas than the hat.
"You know I don't like backward hats," Cowherd said. "What's worse is a backward visor. That's a two-win team. I'm taking away four wins."
He continued, saying the face of a $12 billion corporation shouldn't look like a guy who is there to move a couch.
"I think you have to do better as a head coach than a visor turned backwards. There's a reason that a country clubs and private clubs you have to wear collared shirts and jackets. There's a reason for that ... a standard. I don't want my head coach to look like a guy who's here to move my couch. That's awful. That is so bad."
Perhaps Cowherd will forgive Schottenheimer, who might have roasted the pundit following the criticism, but clearly understands the importance of looking the part. The Eagles, however, might not be willing to forgive Cowherd for forcing Coach Schotty to go 'business-mode' in Week 1.
