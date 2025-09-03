Cowboys aim to repeat history as Super Bowl champ Eagles spoiler in NFL opener
The Dallas Cowboys are one day away from the start of their regular season. Season openers are always an exciting time, but this one is on another level.
The Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime to kick off the NFL season. It's a big night for everyone, but a lot of the pressure will be on the Eagles.
Last season's champions, the Eagles, will be looking to continue the celebration by beating one of their most hated rivals. However, history shows us that the Cowboys aren't afraid to play the role of spoiler.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: 3 keys to victory in Week 1
RJ Ocha of Blogging The Boys shared that the last time the Eagles were the defending Super Bowl champions, they were 7.5-point favorites at home against the Cowboys, according to Odd Shark. The Cowboys would go on to win that game.
This year, the Cowboys are 8.5-point underdogs heading into the game against the Eagles, and it's nothing they haven't dealt with before.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' uniform combination vs Philadelphia Eagles for Week 1
The odds may not be in the Cowboys' favor for Thursday night, but that hasn't stopped them from securing a win in the past. Thursday night can't get here soon enough.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?
NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?
3 biggest concerns for Dallas Cowboys entering Week 1 vs. Eagles
Cowboys land Parsons replacement, bulldozer RB in 2026 NFL mock draft
Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc