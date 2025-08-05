TV analyst blasts Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer as 'guy who's here to move my couch'
Tom Landry coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl wins wearing his trademark custom suit, topped with a classy fedora hat. A good 60 years later, here comes the team's coaching fashion "evolution" of Brian Schottenheimer and his backward visor.
While initially unsettling, Schottenheimer's fashion is closer to trend than atypical. Landry and his haughty haberdashery ... Paul Brown's tweed topper ... Bum Phillips and his signature 10-gallon Stetson ... Steve Spurrier's visor ... Dan Quinn's backward cap ... hello, Schotty. (Turns out the real outlier was Jimmy Johnson's immovable coiffe.)
Amidst their team's 30-year Super Bowl drought, Cowboys fans don't care what Schottenheimer wears on the sideline as long as he wins. He could borrow a Mekisha from Cam Newton's steampunk collection. Or even shave his bald. Right?
But not everyone is vibing with Schotty's visor.
FS1 host Collin Cowherd - whose wardrobe variance lies between merely the choice of pastel color of his button-down shirt - took Schottenheimer to task on Monday's show. For not looking like a professional. For - we kid you not - costing the Cowboys two wins this season.
"You know I don't like backward hats," Cowherd said. "What's worse is a backward visor. That's a two-win team. I'm taking away four wins."
Pretty sure Cowherd jumped on the Washington Commanders' train last season, when they shocked the NFL by going 12-5 and winning two road playoff games behind the enthusiastic, charismatic - and, yes, non-traditional - coaching style of Quinn and his backward cap.
But, please Colin, go on ...
"When you sit in front of a podium you're representing the Cowboys, you're representing Bank of America, you're representing a $12 billion corporation," he continued in his rant. "I think you have to do better as a head coach than a visor turned backwards. There's a reason that a country clubs and private clubs you have to wear collared shirts and jackets. There's a reason for that ... a standard. I don't want my head coach to look like a guy who's here to move my couch. That's awful. That is so bad."
Championships always trump conformity.
