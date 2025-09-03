Cowboys Country

3 Cowboys facing most pressure in Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

Here are the three Dallas Cowboys players facing the most pressure as the team prepares for their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The eve of the start of the NFL season has arrived, and in a little over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will take the stage in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It doesn't matter what has happened before Thursday, getting the win is the most important thing. However, it can't be denied, some players are facing more pressure than others.

Here are the three Cowboys players facing the most pressure heading into the team's season opener in Philadelphia.

Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams has earned the starting job in the Cowboys' backfield, but a bad performance on Thursday will send this fan base into a frenzy.

Cowboys fans have been frustrated with how the team has handled the backfield situation in the past few seasons. Williams would like to put the fans at ease with a strong performance against their hated rival.

Sam Williams

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sam Williams probably didn't expect to be thrust into the spotlight as the regular season begins. The Micah Parsons trade has changed everything.

Williams won't be the only edge rusher with the pressure on them for the Cowboys, but somebody is going to have to find double-digit sacks this season.

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Being the highest-paid player in the league means the expectations of your play are higher than everyone else's. Dak Prescott will once again deal with those expectations this season.

The Cowboys quarterback has a lot of doubters, and the only way to silence them is to lead this team down the field. Easier said than done.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

