3 Cowboys facing most pressure in Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles
The eve of the start of the NFL season has arrived, and in a little over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will take the stage in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It doesn't matter what has happened before Thursday, getting the win is the most important thing. However, it can't be denied, some players are facing more pressure than others.
Here are the three Cowboys players facing the most pressure heading into the team's season opener in Philadelphia.
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams has earned the starting job in the Cowboys' backfield, but a bad performance on Thursday will send this fan base into a frenzy.
Cowboys fans have been frustrated with how the team has handled the backfield situation in the past few seasons. Williams would like to put the fans at ease with a strong performance against their hated rival.
Sam Williams
Sam Williams probably didn't expect to be thrust into the spotlight as the regular season begins. The Micah Parsons trade has changed everything.
Williams won't be the only edge rusher with the pressure on them for the Cowboys, but somebody is going to have to find double-digit sacks this season.
Dak Prescott
Being the highest-paid player in the league means the expectations of your play are higher than everyone else's. Dak Prescott will once again deal with those expectations this season.
The Cowboys quarterback has a lot of doubters, and the only way to silence them is to lead this team down the field. Easier said than done.
