Brother of Dallas Cowboys superstar floats exciting tight end trade idea
They're one year late based on their proclamation, but Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys appear to be "all-in" this offseason.
They didn't make any huge moves during NFL free agency, but they were far more active than they were in 2024. That was true beyond outside signings, as the Cowboys brought in two former first-round picks via trade: cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebacker Kenneth Murray.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 schedule: Ranking every QB Dallas will play this season
Dallas also retained Osa Odighizuwa on a contract that proved to be a steal. Throw in their great draft haul and the addition of George Pickens after the draft, and this has been a good offseason for the Cowboys. But Terrance Parsons Jr. thinks they could make it even better.
Parsons, who is the brother of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, floated the idea of adding Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who has yet to reach his potential but is still just 24 years old.
Despite continual claims that Pitts will break out, he's been unable to replicate the success he had as a rookie in 2021. That year, the No. 4 overall pick had 68 receptions for 1,026 yards. In the three seasons that followed, he has yet to top 667 yards in a single campaign.
Pitts is far from being a poor player with 196 receptions for 2,651 yards and 10 touchdowns. Still, more is expected from anyone drafted in the top five.
Atlanta hasn't shown any interest in moving on from the Florida product, but entering a contract year, they might not be willing to sign him to a long-term deal.
That said, it's highly unlikely the Cowboys get involved in any trade talk regarding Pitts. They already need to figure out the contract situation for Parsons and Pickens. On top of that, Terrance Parsons suggests sending a second-round pick to Atlanta for Pitts. That price would be too steep for a team that already has Jake Ferguson (also in a contract year) and Luke Schoonmaker at tight end.
