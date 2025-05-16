Former NFL MVP hypes George Pickens as Cowboys' missing edge
The Dallas Cowboys made one of the biggest splashes this offseason when they traded for wide receiver George Pickens.
Bringing in the former Pittsburgh Steelers star gives them two explosive wide receivers, but his addition doesn't come without concerns. Pickens has had his maturity questioned, and there were reports that many in the Pittsburgh organization weren't sad to see him go.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 schedule: Ranking every QB Dallas will play this season
Despite these reports, Cam Newton doesn't think Dallas made a mistake. The 2015 NFL MVP was fired up on his 4th & 1 podcast while discussing Pickens' addition to the Dallas receiving corps. Not only did he say Dak Prescott will have Pickens and CeeDee Lamb at his disposal, but he added that Jerry Jones has built a winning team with players who have an "edge" in the past.
“He adds an edge the Cowboys have been missing. Jerry’s built winning teams with players like him before,” Newton said.
Newton also made an excellent point that Pickens isn't the typical "red-flag" player. He said teams that roll the dice on players with an edge often have to worry about what they do off the field.
Pickens, according to Newton, won't be a problem away from the game. He dismissed the concern as minor, saying Pickens might only grab a face mask or pour water on someone.
It's not ideal for Dallas to draw unsportsmanlike penalties, which is something that Pickens has done in the past. Still, they can live with it if it means their offense begins to play with more passion.
