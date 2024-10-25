Caelen Carson confident Cowboys will begin to generate turnovers
Caelen Carson proved himself capable when the rookie fifth-round pick was thrust into action in Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys headed to Cleveland to take on the Browns and with Daron Bland injured, Carson was asked to start.
He played well against veterans Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy and nearly had a couple of interceptions. Each time he came close, the ball went off his hands.
That's been a theme for this defense in 2024 as the unit once known for turning the ball over at a high rate has been unable to capitalize on many opportunities.
Carson is confident that will change, saying it's been an emphasis all year but just hasn't happened yet.
“It’s been an emphasis all year; it just hasn’t happened,” Carson said via Todd Brock of Cowboys Wire. “Ball drills, we’ve been doing that since day one. But they’re going to come. Opportunity’s going to come. I’m sure we’re going to make plays.”
Part of the problem for the secondary has been health-related. They have yet to see Bland suit up in 2024 after he recorded nine interceptions last year. Carson has also been banged up and hasn't played since Week 3 due to a shoulder injury. He hasn't been cleared to play in Week 8 but says he's "way better" than he was a couple of weeks ago.
“I’m feeling a lot better. Progressing good. Way better than a couple weeks ago," Carson said via the team's official website. “I’m trying to get back on the field as fast as I can and help my team win.”
Dallas has a lot to fix if they want to save the season, and getting key players such as Carson and Bland on the field would go a long way toward improving their chances.
