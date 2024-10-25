Cowboy Roundup: Grading Cowboys rookies at break; CeeDee on fan tours
We've made it to the weekend and the team's return to action is approaching.
Dallas still has its fair share of injury concerns and there is no word on whether Micah Parsons or DaRon Bland will be available against the San Francisco 49ers. Still, players are saying the right things and expressing a new motivation coming out of the bye week.
While we wait for Sunday night's primetime showdown, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves. Indulge.
Grading Cowboys rookies at the bye week
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the Cowboys rookies through the bye week and delivers grades to the players after six games.
CeeDee Lamb comments on fan tour distractions
Fan tours at The Star have been a topic of discussion this week after a scathing article from ESPN.com, and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has acknowledged that fans walking through the team facility can sometimes distract players from pre-game prep.
Dallas is the only team in the NFL that allows fan tours through the practice facility.
Cowboys Quick Hits
