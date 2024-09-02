Caelen Carson debuts new No. 21 jersey at Cowboys practice; explains change
Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Caelen Carson had the team's fan base in an uproar when it was announced that he would be switching to the iconic jersey No. 21.
The former Wake Forest standout wore No. 41 throughout minicamps, training camp, and the preseason.
On Monday, as the team ramps up its preparations for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, Cowboys Nation got its first look at Carson rocking the No. 21 on the field.
MORE: Cowboys' Caelen Carson proving he can be factor in rookie year
It is quite the sight to behold.
The man known as "Seatbelt" says the number change was not because of Deion Sanders.
"To me, I don't wanna get into all of that but, for me, it's just a better [fit]," he said. "I don't wanna make it more than what it is. … [No.] 41 was a little heavy on me. [I feel] a little lighter now."
Carson was a standout during training camp and the preseason and was expected to be part of the cornerback rotation during his rookie season.
However, he will have a bigger role than anyone initially imagined after a foot injury to DaRon Bland, who will miss six to eight weeks.
The good news is the Cowboys coaching staff has complete belief in Carson's ability to hold his own.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
