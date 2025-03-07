CBS Sports projects the Dallas Cowboys to make three bold moves in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys and their front office have come out swinging by making moves before free agency even begins.
They re-signed their top offseason priority, Osa Odighizuwa, along with multiple potential starters or depth pieces, and they restructured the contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell outlined bold predictions for NFL free agency, highlighting that "Jerry Jones' rdidn’t open up over $50 million in cap space for nothing."
Podell predicts three moves the Cowboys will make in free agency, starting with extending Micah Parsons before free agency even begins.
Extending both Parsons and Tyler Smith is high on the list of priorities for the Jones family, and securing one of them before free agency kicks off would help alleviate much of the pressure facing both the fanbase and the front office this offseason.
The next two bold predictions aim to address multiple positions of need, and with the cap space freed up after restructuring Prescott and Lamb, these moves have become a real possibility.
"Dallas will sign recently-released wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who worked with Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer in Seattle (2018-2020), and they'll sign Frisco, Texas native Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs to replenish their linebacker position."
Lockett would likely be able to come in on a cheaper prove it deal while Bolton is likely to make top money at the linebacker position. Regardless the moves would fill two starting positions and narrow down the Cowboys needs on draft day.
A likely scenario is that the contract restructures are aimed at helping re-sign the Cowboys' own free agents, such as DeMarcus Lawrence, Rico Dowdle, Chauncey Golston, and Jourdan Lewis.
However, if they can retain some of their top free agents while also making the rare move to sign outside players, it would send a strong message to Cowboys Nation that the Jones family is serious about winning again.
