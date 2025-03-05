Cowboys Country

Cowboys could be cooking up something special after another contract restructure

The Dallas Cowboys have restructured another contract ahead of free agency. Could the team be attempting to make a massive splash in free agency?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys raised a few eyebrows when it was announced that the team was restructuring the contract of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Now, that doesn't mean that Lamb is taking less money, but rather, the franchise is turning a portion of his contract into a bonus while securing more cap space.

It appears Lamb will not be the only player restructuring their contract this offseason. ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer is reporting that the franchise has restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract.

According to Archer, the team opened up $36.6 million in cap space with this move, and over $56.6 million in cap space if you add the move to restructure Lamb's deal.

The team is making a lot of moves to secure more cap space, which begs the question: What do they plan on doing?

The obvious answer would be getting the funds to make Micah Parsons the richest defensive player in the league.

Micah Parson
NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, could the team also be looking to make a massive splash in free agency? The Cowboys are taking note of what went wrong last season and are getting deals done early this year.

The team announced a massive extension for defensive anchor Osa Odighizuwa and now appears to be ready to make another move.

