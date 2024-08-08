CeeDee Lamb claps back at Jerry Jones' lack of urgency, contract drama
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys started joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. One massive key to the Cowboys' offense, CeeDee Lamb, has been absent from camp as he and the organization try to find a new deal for the team's best offensive weapon.
After practice on Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones let his feelings be known about how quickly he wants to get a deal done, an answer Lamb found quite hilarious.
MORE: Jerry Jones gives alarming, unhinged update on CeeDee contract talks
Jones stated that he has no urgency in getting a deal done with Lamb.
As it turns out, the star receiver saw that response and simply shot back with a classic "lol." It feels like it could be a panic time in Dallas, especially with Micah Parsons also retweeting Lamb's response.
It feels that all is not well in the organization, a belief that most fans already had before tonight.
The Cowboys didn't make a splash this offseason, and now it looks as if the franchise is fumbling their future. Losing Lamb would be a back-breaking moment for this franchise and completely off-brand from the front office's all-in motto.
It is less than a month before the regular season begins, and it feels like Lamb will not be suiting up when that time comes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Scrimmage Time: 3 things to watch during Thursday's Cowboys-Rams joint practice
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Olympic Games: 4 Cowboys who should be on USA’s 2028 Olympic flag football team
Bargain Shopping: Cowboys' three best team-friendly deals for the 2024 season
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024