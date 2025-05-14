CeeDee Lamb finds comparison to new Cowboys QB in hilarious viral clip
Dallas Cowboys fans and players are anxiously awaiting the full release of the 2025 NFL regular season schedule.
Leaks continue to filter on social media, as many games for next season appear to already be official, including the Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
To gear up for the schedule release, the Cowboys have been hosting a countdown show for the official schedule release called 'America's Stream: Countdown to Schedule Release'.
The show has already given fans some great moments, including Brian Schottenheimer naming a drink after himself. Now, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is giving another reason for fans to share a laugh.
During the stream, Micah Parsons began reading fan comments and found one that said Lamb looked like new Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton's twin.
Lamb hilariously admitted they do look alike, and that their lockers are side by side. Admitting that isn't going to help the case when fan shirts are created for the two to look like the movie poster for 'Step Brothers'.
The team seems to be having a lot of fun on the countdown show for the schedule release. But something tells me everyone on the squad has already circled that Week 1 matchup. Spoiling the Eagles' banner night may be the sweetest win on the regular season schedule, if the team can pull it off.
