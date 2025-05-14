Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb finds comparison to new Cowboys QB in hilarious viral clip

Even CeeDee Lamb can't deny the comparisons between himself and new Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton in a hilarious viral clip shared on social media.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walk off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walk off the field after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans and players are anxiously awaiting the full release of the 2025 NFL regular season schedule.

Leaks continue to filter on social media, as many games for next season appear to already be official, including the Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

To gear up for the schedule release, the Cowboys have been hosting a countdown show for the official schedule release called 'America's Stream: Countdown to Schedule Release'.

MORE: Micah Parsons offers bold win-loss prediction for Cowboys 2025 season

The show has already given fans some great moments, including Brian Schottenheimer naming a drink after himself. Now, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is giving another reason for fans to share a laugh.

During the stream, Micah Parsons began reading fan comments and found one that said Lamb looked like new Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton's twin.

Lamb hilariously admitted they do look alike, and that their lockers are side by side. Admitting that isn't going to help the case when fan shirts are created for the two to look like the movie poster for 'Step Brothers'.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb cracks perfect joke about NFL's 'nose wipe celebration' ban

The team seems to be having a lot of fun on the countdown show for the schedule release. But something tells me everyone on the squad has already circled that Week 1 matchup. Spoiling the Eagles' banner night may be the sweetest win on the regular season schedule, if the team can pull it off.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys 2025 schedule release tracker: Opponents, rumors, leaks, & more

6 Cowboys players in contract years entering 2025 NFL season

Cowboys legend has shockingly bold claim about team's 2025 NFL season

Dak Prescott disrespect continues, named 'most tradeable' NFL QB

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc


Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News