Micah Parsons offers bold win-loss prediction for Cowboys 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL are waiting for the 2025 schedule to be revealed. Instead of passing the time idly, the Cowboys decided to host a live stream with superstars such as Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb enjoying the day at a golf course.
During their America’s Stream: Countdown to Schedule Release, the Cowboys have touched on some important topics, including Brian Schottenheimer's drink choice, the "Schotty." We also got to hear Parsons give a bold prediction for the coming season.
MORE: Cowboys defender shockingly led NFL in key stat during second half of 2024
The star pass rusher is a believer in the moves made this offseason, and said he expects the Cowboys to win a minimum of 12 games.
That number isn't unbelievable since Dallas won 12 games three years in a row — from 2021 through 2023. They were 7-10 last year, but also had several key players injured.
MORE: Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown hints at Thanksgiving return vs Chiefs
As long as they stay relatively healthy, especially under center, there's no reason to think the Cowboys won't flirt with another 12-win campaign.
Of course, no one will care about regular-season wins if Dallas falters in the playoffs. That said, they have to get there first, and they should if Parsons' prediction comes true.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 2025 schedule release tracker: Opponents, rumors, leaks, & more
6 Cowboys players in contract years entering 2025 NFL season
Cowboys legend has shockingly bold claim about team's 2025 NFL season
Dak Prescott disrespect continues, named 'most tradeable' NFL QB
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc