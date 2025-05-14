Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons offers bold win-loss prediction for Cowboys 2025 season

Micah Parsons expects big things for the Dallas Cowboys this year.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL are waiting for the 2025 schedule to be revealed. Instead of passing the time idly, the Cowboys decided to host a live stream with superstars such as Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb enjoying the day at a golf course.

During their America’s Stream: Countdown to Schedule Release, the Cowboys have touched on some important topics, including Brian Schottenheimer's drink choice, the "Schotty." We also got to hear Parsons give a bold prediction for the coming season.

MORE: Cowboys defender shockingly led NFL in key stat during second half of 2024

The star pass rusher is a believer in the moves made this offseason, and said he expects the Cowboys to win a minimum of 12 games.

That number isn't unbelievable since Dallas won 12 games three years in a row — from 2021 through 2023. They were 7-10 last year, but also had several key players injured.

MORE: Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown hints at Thanksgiving return vs Chiefs

As long as they stay relatively healthy, especially under center, there's no reason to think the Cowboys won't flirt with another 12-win campaign.

Of course, no one will care about regular-season wins if Dallas falters in the playoffs. That said, they have to get there first, and they should if Parsons' prediction comes true.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

