CeeDee Lamb has racked up an enormous fine during camp holdout
The holdout continues for CeeDee Lamb and there's still no end in sight. With their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams scheduled for Sunday, the Cowboys placed Lamb on the Reserve/Did Not Report List, officially moving him from the active roster.
It's a safe bet to assume he will miss their first exhibition game, which means he could be fined by the team. When that happens, he's going to have quite the bill on his hands.
According to K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire, Lamb could top $1.5 million in fines if he were to miss their first preseason game. The bulk of that is from the missed game, as he offered a full breakdown.
"Game fine: $999,500
12 missed practices: $480,000
Minicamp fines: $101,716
Making his total fines as of Sunday’s game, $1,581,216." — Drummond, Cowboys Wire
Cowboys likely to wipe out CeeDee Lamb's fines in negotiations
One thing we need to make clear is that the chances of Lamb actually paying that bill are next to none. The Cowboys can use that as a threat but if he hasn't balked at the fine by now, he's not going to change his tune anytime soon.
What will likely end up happening is the two sides will agree to wipe out the fines when a contract is ultimately settled. In the end, it will still be the Cowboys who have to foot the bill — and due to their inability to get this done quickly, their bill is going to be massive.
