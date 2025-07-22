Micah Parsons shares great news about training camp participation moving forward
Tuesday was the first practice for the Dallas Cowboys as they officially got their 2025 training camp underway.
Easily one of the biggest stories of the offseason for Dallas has been Micah Parsons, who desires a new contract — but there’s been no movement from the front office. Parsons was at minicamp, but there were still questions about his arrival for training camp.
He silenced those when he arrived on Monday, then was on the field with his teammates Tuesday. Unfortunately, he was limited in drills due to a back issue.
Fortunately, Parsons confirmed this wasn’t a “hold-in” and said he will be full speed “when my body lets me.”
He also reaffirmed that the contract negotiation won’t keep him away from the game, saying “Nothing can keep me from football. And if you think it can, you’ve never been around me.”
Parsons is in line to make more than $40 million per season after seeing Myles Garrett cash in with the Cleveland Browns and T.J. Watt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Parsons has been praised by team owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer for handling his situation with maturity and leadership.
While the words of affirmation are nice, the best reward would be a quick contract resolution to keep their top defender in Dallas during his prime.
