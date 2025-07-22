Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons shares great news about training camp participation moving forward

Micah Parsons has no intention of missing time during Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuesday was the first practice for the Dallas Cowboys as they officially got their 2025 training camp underway.

Easily one of the biggest stories of the offseason for Dallas has been Micah Parsons, who desires a new contract — but there’s been no movement from the front office. Parsons was at minicamp, but there were still questions about his arrival for training camp.

He silenced those when he arrived on Monday, then was on the field with his teammates Tuesday. Unfortunately, he was limited in drills due to a back issue.

MORE: Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'

Fortunately, Parsons confirmed this wasn’t a “hold-in” and said he will be full speed “when my body lets me.”

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He also reaffirmed that the contract negotiation won’t keep him away from the game, saying “Nothing can keep me from football. And if you think it can, you’ve never been around me.”

Parsons is in line to make more than $40 million per season after seeing Myles Garrett cash in with the Cleveland Browns and T.J. Watt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MORE: Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice

Parsons has been praised by team owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer for handling his situation with maturity and leadership.

While the words of affirmation are nice, the best reward would be a quick contract resolution to keep their top defender in Dallas during his prime.

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries

Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss

Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM

Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings

PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News