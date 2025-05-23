Cowboys wide receiver group photo shows off massive improvement
The Dallas Cowboys made some uncharacteristically aggressive moves during the NFL offseason to improve their roster. Some of the moves, like the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens and their NFL Draft haul, have received some major praise.
Whether the moves work out remains to be seen, that will come down to team chemistry and leadership in the locker room, but there is a different feel around the team and some optimism.
As OTAs kicked off at The Star in Frisco this week, the new and improved wide receiver room came together for a group photo which highlighted the major changes.
Along with Pickens, the team gets back a healthy Ryan Flournoy and welcomes promising UDFA Traeshon Holden. Add in Jonathan Mingo, who will have a year to get familiar with most of his teammates, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin, and the group has a lot of promise.
Everyone looks ready to go.
Sure, some of that is the excitement that comes with the "first day of school" feel for the group coming back together, but reports from OTAs have raved about the energy surrounding the team under Brian Schottenheimer.
Pickens and CeeDee Lamb have also been building chemistry together, which will be important for everyone to succeed.
Let's hope that same energy continues leading up to the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
