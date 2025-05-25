Cowboys Country

3 reasons Cowboys should trade for Jalen Ramsey

The Dallas Cowboys should consider trading for Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Jeremy Brener

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked in rumors regarding Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who could very well be traded before the start of training camp. Recently, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested the Cowboys could be a potential suitor.

Ramsey, 30, is in the second year of a three-year, $72 million contract, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

It's a steep price, which is why the Dolphins have yet to find a trade partner for Ramsey despite making their intentions known over a month ago.

MORE: Cowboys trade rumor continues to get shot down by reputable NFL insiders

Let's look at three reasons why the Cowboys should get in the mix on a Ramsey trade.

Ramsey has the talent

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter against the New York Jets
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter against the New York Jets.

Simply put, adding Ramsey to the roster makes the Cowboys defense a better unit. He has played well in every stop he's been at in his career, and Dallas would be no different.

Ramsey has been to the playoffs with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins, all by his second season of his tenure with each team.

Therefore, the Cowboys could easily be playoff-bound very soon if Ramsey comes to the Lone Star State.

MORE: Cowboys urged to sign ex-division rival, Super Bowl champ to bolster secondary

Shavon Revel Jr. can fully heal

East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel makes a big tackle on Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson.
East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel makes a big tackle on Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson.

There's a lot of pressure for third-round rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. to get back from his ACL tear, but adding Ramsey would allow him to make a full recovery.

Revel would also get a chance to learn behind Ramsey, which could be a valuable tool for the Cowboys in the long run.

MORE: Cowboys receive high NFL Draft praise for third-round pick Shavon Revel

Revel tore his ACL back in September and is working towards getting back for training camp, but on top of getting his knee right, he has to get adjusted to the NFL speed, which is very different from the American Athletic Conference competition he was facing at East Carolina.

Ramsey trade would send a message

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacts as he takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacts as he takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots.

Much like the acquisition of George Pickens, the Cowboys would establish themselves as a contender with a move like this.

The Cowboys shouldn't have to play the role of little brother to the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. They should be in contention to win the NFC East every year.

Dak Prescott isn't getting younger and the team's window is shrinking, but, could put the Cowboys among the most feared teams in the NFC.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium.

