Cowboys superfan Post Malone trolls Eagles fan with autograph diss
Dallas Cowboys superfan Post Malone had to go into enemy territory for a concert on Saturday, May 24. The Grammy-nominated artist at the sold-out Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Posty has regularly rocked Cowboys jerseys at his concerts and performances, along with pulling up to games. So, when he was in the City of Brotherly Love, he had to have some fun trolling the hated Philadelphia Eagles.
After his show, which included an appearance by 76ers icon Allen Iverson for his song "White Iverson," Post greeted some fans on his way out.
In a viral video, the artist can be seen signing autographs for several enthusiastic fans, but when one fan reached out with his Eagles hat, he got a special surprise. Post Malone kindly autographed the hat, but trolled the fan by signing "BOO" with an arrow to the Eagles logo.
Well played, Mr. Malone.
Malone's ties to the Cowboys run deep, with his family moving to Grapevine, Texas, when he was a little kid after his father became the manager of concessions for Dallas.
Last year, Malone attended a Cowboys game while wearing another No. 17 jersey and also posed with Cowboys cheerleaders for a special event at his Raising Cane's location. Aubrey even signed Post Malone's jersey when they came face-to-face.
We didn't need any further prove, but his diss of the Eagles is further proof that Post Malone is a Cowboys diehard through and through.
