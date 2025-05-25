Cowboys defense gets disrespected in recent 2025 NFL projections
The Dallas Cowboys are beginning a new era under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The 2025 offseason has been filled with optimism, and rightfully so.
Other fanbases are always on the attack when the "excuse" of injuries is used when discussing a disappointing season. However, not many teams suffered as many significant injuries as the Cowboys did in 2024.
RELATED: 3 reasons Cowboys should trade for Jalen Ramsey
But the time for talking about past injuries is over. The cup runneth over with positive talk regarding the 2025 Cowboys, which hopefully will see clean bills of health for names like Micah Parsons and Tre Diggs.
Still, some around the league are not sold on the 2025 Cowboys defense being any better with health on their side.
ESPN senior NFL writer Mike Clay created projections for each team's 2025 campaign. The nerd in me has enjoyed reading every detail from Clay's projections. However, he doesn't have much faith in the Cowboys' defensive unit.
In the projections, Clay has the Cowboys defense ranked 25th in the entire league. Yes, last season was dreadful, but this unit has plenty of top talent that could make this projection a freezing cold take when the season is said and done.
MORE: Micah Parsons' Cowboys contract extension 'matter of when, not if'
Having a healthy Parsons for an entire season drastically changes what this defense looks like. However, the team will be counting on a lot of young talent to get the job done, especially at linebacker.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 Cowboys legends who finished their career with another franchise
Dallas Cowboys defender goes viral for being insanely jacked at OTAs
Cowboys' Dak Prescott among NFL's most anticipated injury returns
Dak Prescott 'super excited' to show what Lamb, Pickens bring to Cowboys