Cowboys Country

Cowboys defense gets disrespected in recent 2025 NFL projections

The Dallas Cowboys have fresh optimism heading into a new season under a new regime. However, the defense has earned some disrespect in new 2025 NFL projections.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates with Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston in front of Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi after a sack during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates with Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston in front of Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi after a sack during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are beginning a new era under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The 2025 offseason has been filled with optimism, and rightfully so.

Other fanbases are always on the attack when the "excuse" of injuries is used when discussing a disappointing season. However, not many teams suffered as many significant injuries as the Cowboys did in 2024.

RELATED: 3 reasons Cowboys should trade for Jalen Ramsey

But the time for talking about past injuries is over. The cup runneth over with positive talk regarding the 2025 Cowboys, which hopefully will see clean bills of health for names like Micah Parsons and Tre Diggs.

Still, some around the league are not sold on the 2025 Cowboys defense being any better with health on their side.

Marist Liufa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham cannot make the catch after being hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau in the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

ESPN senior NFL writer Mike Clay created projections for each team's 2025 campaign. The nerd in me has enjoyed reading every detail from Clay's projections. However, he doesn't have much faith in the Cowboys' defensive unit.

In the projections, Clay has the Cowboys defense ranked 25th in the entire league. Yes, last season was dreadful, but this unit has plenty of top talent that could make this projection a freezing cold take when the season is said and done.

MORE: Micah Parsons' Cowboys contract extension 'matter of when, not if'

Having a healthy Parsons for an entire season drastically changes what this defense looks like. However, the team will be counting on a lot of young talent to get the job done, especially at linebacker.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

5 Cowboys legends who finished their career with another franchise

Dallas Cowboys defender goes viral for being insanely jacked at OTAs

Cowboys' Dak Prescott among NFL's most anticipated injury returns

Dak Prescott 'super excited' to show what Lamb, Pickens bring to Cowboys

Meet Madeline Salter: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News