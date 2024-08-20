CeeDee Lamb contract talks with Cowboys have one major holdup
The CeeDee Lamb training camp holdout has taken over headlines in recent days thanks to Spider-Man conspiracy theories and unique workouts.
Both the Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver have continued to have conversations and hope to get a deal in place before the Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns, but there is major holdup.
According to NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the biggest difference between the two sides is the lengthy of the contract.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb contract, holdout update provided by ESPN
"One of the holdups: The length of the contract. These two sides think very differently when it comes to years," he wrote along with a video posted on X.
As it currently stands, the two sides are playing a game of chicken, but the clock is ticking to get a new deal in place.
Even if Lamb is available for Week 1, he could still need time to get back up to playing speed. When the best player on your offense m ay not be in playing shape, that presents an obvious issue.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
Jerry, get to work.
