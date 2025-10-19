Latest Dallas Cowboys NFL trade deadline rumor is massive buzzkill
The Dallas Cowboys have a crucial stretch of games coming up in the NFL regular season, beginning in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders with second place in the wide-open NFC East on the line.
Dallas sits at 2-3-1 after the first month-and-a-half of the season, but a strong run to finish out the month could put the team in good position to make a late-season playoff push.
If that is the case, the Cowboys could be active on the trade market ahead of the deadline. After all, Jerry Jones said the team will be "open for business." It is Jerry Jones, however, and the latest trade rumor update is a bit of a buzzkill for Cowboys Nation.
"While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken openly about having the 'ammo' for a trade to bolster the defense, those talks are at best exploratory, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "Dallas doesn't appear to be moving quickly toward any trade."
The news comes following the news that two of the most common players linked to the Cowboys -- Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons -- are unlikely to be moved.
Cincinnati appears to be having a change of heart with Hendrickson amid the Joe Flacco resurgence, while Simmons has been labeled "untouchable" ahead of the deadline.
Sure, the Cowboys could still swing a trade before the deadline, but it doesn't appear that it will be anything groundbreaking.
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
