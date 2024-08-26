AWFUL… CeeDee Lamb's net income after TAX is only 18.6 million dollars.



34 million per year from the #Cowboys, then:



- $12.6 million in federal taxes

- $1 million in jock tax

- $1M in agent fees

- $800,000 in FICA/Medicare

- Despite no state income tax



