CeeDee Lamb remains top option in latest fantasy football rankings

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has once again been dubbed one of the top values in fantasy football for the 2025 season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' offense got a whole lot better after the team made a massive trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have the option to throw to two different receivers that were considered number one options this past season.

However, should Cowboys fans be worried about their team's two top targets getting a lot of love in the passing game? Rich Hribar of Sharp Football Analysis says Lamb will do just fine, according to fantasy projections.

Hribar has Lamb as the second best wide receiver in fantasy preseason rankings, just behind Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

CeeDee Lam
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"A high-end WR1 in three straight seasons, Lamb has had over 100 receptions in three consecutive years. Lamb once again carried the Dallas passing game, catching 101 passes for 1,194 yards and 6 touchdowns over 15 games. Lamb accounted for 32.3% of the Dallas targets when he was on the field, which was seventh among wide receivers. He averaged 6.7 receptions (6th) for 79.6 yards per game (8th) despite working for half the year with backup quarterback play," wrote Hribar.

It wouldn't have mattered which wide receiver the Cowboys added this offseason. CeeDee Lamb is one of the best in the game. If anything, adding Pickens could make him even more deadly to a defense.

Tyler Reed
