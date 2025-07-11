Watch Cowboys' Trevon Diggs effortlessly run drills during knee rehab
The Dallas Cowboys boasted one of the premier secondaries in the NFL for the first couple of weeks of the 2023 season with Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Stephon Gilmore. Diggs then suffered a torn ACL ahead of Week 3, and their cornerback group has been struggling to stay healthy ever since.
Last season, they initially had Diggs back but were without Bland for 10 games as he dealt with a foot injury. Shortly after Bland returned to the field, Diggs was lost due to another knee injury.
Dallas is still hopeful to get both players on the field at the same time, which would be a huge boost to their passing game. The first step, of course, is for Diggs to get healthy. The good news is that a recent video suggests he's getting close.
Diggs, who was working with Cowboys' trainers during minicamp, is back with Alkem Sports RX and was seen effortlessly running drills in a recent video.
When healthy, Diggs is one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL, which is why Dallas signed him to a five-year, $97 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, he's been battling injuries since then, but is determined to get back to the field this year.
If he can return to the form we saw in 2022 and 2023, the Cowboys defense will be in good shape on the back end.
