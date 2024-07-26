CeeDee Lamb sends direct message to critics in Instagram post
CeeDee Lamb has a direct message to his critics.
The star wide receiver is absent from the start of training camp as he holds out for a new contract. Plenty of criticism has come Lamb's way as he stays away from the team, with some calling him selfish and others wondering how dedicated he is to the team or the game.
Following Day 2 of practice in Oxnard, Lamb took to social media to send a clear message about his dedication and passion.
While Lamb has been away from the team, he has been staying busy with workouts of his own in Houston, Texas.
The Cowboys and Lamb's representatives have been in negotiations for contracts, it just "needs to make sense," Lamb reportedly said. On Friday afternoon, Cowboys executive VP/CEO/director of player personnel Stephen Jones said Dallas has had good conversations with Lamb, so there is some hope a resolution can be reached sooner rather than later.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
