CeeDee Lamb shows off creative workout while waiting for Brinks truck, new contract
The Dallas Cowboys' biggest story of the preseason has been the organization's attempt to make a new deal with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb has held out of the preseason as the star receiver is looking for a deal that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.
However, Lamb isn't just waiting on the couch for his bags of money.
Check out Lamb's latest workout.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb contract, holdout update provided by ESPN
Lamb may not be on the field with the team, but the Cowboys' top target is continuing to get better in the gym. A video posted yesterday shows Lamb doing a workout that would shatter my legs and leave me lying on the floor.
The workout video shows Lamb doing precisely what any wide receiver should be working on, hand-eye coordination and hip strength.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb eyeing an unprecedented milestone
Now, I must warn you. Before you attempt to go to the gym with your bros and pretend you're number 88, don't try this workout.
There's a reason Lamb is one of the greatest athletes on the planet, and people like me are writing about how great he is. One has to wonder if this video may motivate Jerry Jones to bring Lamb back into the fold with some urgency now.
