CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs injury updates after missing practice
Dallas Cowboys fans were spooked when Wednesday's practice report was released with All-Pros CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs listed as "DNP," or did not participate.
Lamb was listed on the report with an ankle injury, while Diggs was marked with a "foot" designation.
It is unclear where the injuries came from, but there is good news.
MORE: DaRon Bland injury update appears promising at Cowboys practice
According to Todd Archer of ESPN, there is "no real concern" regarding the star wide receiver and cornerback. For extra comfort, Jane Slater of the NFL Network added Lamb and Diggs "should be okay."
So let out that anxiety, Cowboy Nation.
After a disastrous Week 2 performance against the New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys will need all hands on deck when they host reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in Week 3.
The Cowboys and Ravens will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Tom Brady on the call.
