Cowboy Roundup: Minor scare at Chargers hotel; Cowboys plan at QB2?
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 preseason run comes to an end today when the team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in the final tune-up game before we cut down to 53 men.
It will be our last chance to see some of the current players wearing the star on their helmets, so make sure you're ready to root on your favorite player as much as you can.
While we wait for this weekend's action, which will hopefully involve finally agreeing to a deal with CeeDee Lamb, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Chargers trapped in elevator at team hotel
The Chargers were just minding their business in the team hotel on Friday night when a group of those with the team were stuck in the hotel elevator. Talk about a nightmare.
Luckily, everyone was able to safely escape, but whew, take the stairs from now on.
What is the Cowboys plan for Cooper Rush & Trey Lance?
With final roster cuts around the corner, one big question is what the Cowboys plan on doing at quarterback with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance vying for the primary backup job.
Jerry Jones said that Lance will be on the final roster, but what does that mean for Rush
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at all of the options for Rush and Lance.
