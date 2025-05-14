Chargers troll Cowboys with 'Pop Tart' flavor ahead of NFL schedule release
It's NFL schedule release day, so teams around the league are having some fun with the rollouts. For the Los Angeles Chargers, it's time to troll the 2025 opponents, which include the Dallas Cowboys.
The Chargers love to create Pop Tart flavors and boxes for each of their opponents, and this year was no different.
For the Cowboys, Los Angeles trolled the team's AT&T Stadium mishap and the unfortunate glare that became a talking point during the disappointing 2024 campaign. Yes, the same sun glare that receivers were blaming for dropped balls.
MORE: Micah Parsons offers bold win-loss prediction for Cowboys 2025 season
So, naturally, the Chargers gave Dallas a Pop Tart flavor of "The Sun," complete with the glare and all.
Was it cheap? Sure, but well played San D--- umm, Los Angeles.
MORE: Do Cowboys 2025 schedule leaks, NFL history foreshadow epic season?
When it came to the other NFC East teams, the Philadelphia Eagles got slime green "Mountain Dew," and the New York Giants were cleverly "Frosted Lasagna," and the Washington Commanders were "Peppa Pig" -- shoutout to the Hogs.
MORE: Cowboys' bye week comes at favorable time during 2025 NFL season
Let's see if the Chargers will be able to backup their smack talk during the season.
The official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+, but there will be leaks and rumors throughout the day.
