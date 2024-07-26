Cowboys' Cooper Beebe modeling game after veteran teammate
Cooper Beebe took the field for the first training camp practice of his NFL career this week.
The Dallas Cowboys' third-round pick, who is learning a new position as he competes for the starting center job, struggled early in the practice with his shotgun snaps. Beebe started to improve as he settled into the role, but he's still a work in progress.
The good news for Dallas, however, is Beebe has long studied a Cowboys great and is aiming to model his game after him.
Beebe spoke to 105.3 The Fan about the transition from guard to center when he revealed he grew up modeling his game after future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, the man to his right.
“I’ve said this before, it’s kind of cool now being on the Cowboys because Zack was definitely one of the dudes — I’ve said that in the past — is one of the dudes I modeled my game after,” Beebe said, via the Dallas Morning News. “To be able to learn from him in person is just an unreal experience. You watch a lot of these dudes growing up and now I’m here playing with them. It’s definitely a cool experience.”
Beebe is locked in a competition with veteran Brock Hoffman for the starting center job.
The Cowboys coaching staff has high hopes for Beebe, who was praised throughout rookie minicamp and OTAs, after drafting him out of Kansas State where he was a two-time All-American and two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Beebe's versatility along the offensive line made him a valuable pick and a draft day steal for Dallas in the third round, so the potential is there.
We'll just have to see if he puts it all together.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Oh, Jerry: Jerry Jones inexplicably compares himself to Patrick Mahomes
Highlight Reel: Jalen Tolbert makes ‘Play of the Day’ on Day 1 of training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc