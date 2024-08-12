Cooper Rush establishes himself as Dallas Cowboys' clear QB2
The Dallas Cowboys named Trey Lance a team captain for the preseason opener and gave the North Dakota State Bisons legend every opportunity to showcase his skills.
However, it was Cooper Rush who established himself as the clear QB2 on the roster.
Throughout training camp, Rush has been the standout quarterback behind Dak Prescott and he proved once again in his limited action that he should be the team's primary backup.
Rush threw only three passes, but completed two for 44 yards and a 109.7 passer rating.
One of those completions was a 43-yard bomb to wide receiver Jalen Brooks on his first drive of the game.
Rico Dowdle helped make the play possible with his blitz pickup, while Brooks went up to make the play on the ball.
Lance, meanwhile, finished the game 25-of-41 for 188 yards and no touchdowns.
He was able to showcase his arm strength, but struggled with accuracy and ball placement. Lance's throws often limited his receiver's opportunities to pick up yards after the catch.
It will be interesting to see how the QB2 competition continues to develop throughout the remainder of training camp and the preseason, but for now, Rush is clearly in the driver's seat to secure the role.
