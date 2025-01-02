Could 3rd Pro Bowl berth lead to Cowboys losing explosive playmaker?
Despite their losing record, the Dallas Cowboys will still have several representatives in the 2025 Pro Bowl. This season, they will be sending five players to Orlando with CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith, Brandon Aubrey, and KaVontae Turpin earning the honor.
None of the names were unexpected but there could be an issue down the road. Turpin, who is in his third season in the NFL, has now made the Pro Bowl three times. He's also set for restricted free agency in the offseason.
Micah Parsons thinks Cowboys would've beat Philly if it wasn't for the scoreboard
The restricted part is key since Dallas can match any offer another team makes — if Dallas refuses to do so, they will earn draft compensation depending on the tender they sign Turpin to. The problem is that Jerry Jones doesn't want to believe the market for any player is as high as it is.
We saw this in 2024 when the Cowboys refused to add any player in free agency. Most famously, Jones refused to entertain the idea of adding Derrick Henry who earned between $8 and $10 million this season. Dallas had one of the worst running games in the league while Henry has 1,783 yards and 14 touchdowns.
There were many other players Jones didn't want to sign — including his own free agents such as Tyler Biadasz, Dorance Armstrong, and Dante Fowler.
With that being the case, we need to hope Jones puts a high tender on Turpin since he's unlikely to agree with the rest of the league on the market value for the explosive return man.
