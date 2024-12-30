Micah Parsons thinks Cowboys would've beat Philly if it wasn't for the scoreboard
The Dallas Cowboys were outclassed in the team's Week 17 blowout loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. There aren't many other ways to spin a 41-7 loss.
Dallas couldn't stop Eagles running back Saquon Barkley or wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and they certainly couldn't get any offense going.
The team looked lost without CeeDee Lamb on offense, and the playcalling reflected that.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Cowboys' shellacking from Philly
The game was never close and it may have cost Mike McCarthy any chance of a return to Dallas next season, but star edge rusher Micah Parsons doesn't think it was all bad.
In fact, according to Parsons, the Cowboys could have won if it wasn't for that pesky scorecoard. Parsons spoke to the media after the loss and said the game really came down to five plays.
That's some interesting analysis.
You would have to assume Jerry Jones and company don't view the loss the same way.
Dallas will have the opportunity to end the disappointing season on a high note when they host the division-rival Washington Commanders in the season finale in Week 18. Let's hope they don't turn on the scoreboard.
