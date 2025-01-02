2025 Pro Bowl Rosters: Which Dallas Cowboys players will appear in Orlando
The 2025 Pro Bowl rosters were officially announced today, featuring 24 first-time Pro Bowlers across the AFC and NFC.
For the second year in a row, the 2025 Pro Bowl Games will return to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on February 2nd just one week before Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
MORE: Complete 2025 Dallas Cowboys schedule nearly finalized
Five Dallas Cowboys players were selected to this years All-Star event. This marks a significant decline from the team's 2024 peak of 10 Pro Bowl selections.
Here are the five Cowboys who will represent the team at this year's event.
WR CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb remains a dominant force in the Cowboys' passing game, consistently posing a threat to opposing defenses.
Despite facing injuries to both his quarterback Dak Prescott and himself, the All-Pro wide receiver has proven he's worth every penny of his four-year, $136 million contract. In a shortened season due to injury, Lamb recorded 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and 6 touchdowns.
The 2025 Pro Bowl selection represents Lamb's fourth consecutive appearance at the event.
LB Micah Parsons
Despite missing four games earlier in the season due to an ankle injury, Micah Parsons has returned to the field and continues to be a dominant force on the defensive front.
Since his return in Week 10, the now four time Pro Bowl selection has recorded 25 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and has totaled 42 pressures on the season.
Parsons will be a primary focus for the Cowboys this offseason as the defensive star seeks a long-term extension.
OG Tyler Smith
A key contributor to the Cowboys' offensive line, Tyler Smith has demonstrated immense potential.
His combination of raw power, athleticism, and technical refinement makes him a force to be reckoned with. Smith's continued growth has developed him into one of the premier guards in the NFL.
The former Tulsa product has now been named a Pro Bowler twice in his first three seasons and a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2023.
K Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey has proven to be a reliable kicker for the Cowboys, demonstrating exceptional accuracy and a powerful leg throughout his time with the team.
The former USFL champion's ability to consistently split the uprights, even from long distances, has been a valuable asset to the Cowboys. Aubrey is the first kicker in franchise history to earn consecutive Pro Bowl selections.
Aubrey has seamlessly transitioned from his impressive rookie campaign in 2023 and has maintained his high level of play, converting 36 of 43 field goal attempts. This includes a franchise-record 65-yarder and a league-leading and record setting 14 made field goals from 50 yards or more.
KR/PR KaVontae Turpin
KaVontae Turpin's impact extends in may ways. As both a punt and kick returner, he's a dynamic weapon who can change the field position in an instant.
Turpin's explosive playmaking ability as a returner has earned him a second Pro Bowl selection, solidifying his status as a key special teams contributor.
Turpin is the only player this season with both a kickoff and punt return touchdown. He also leads the NFL with 874 kickoff return yards and is second in kick return average with 33.6 yards.
