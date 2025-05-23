Cowboys Country

Could Cowboys have surprise LT over Tyler Guyton in 2025 season?

The Dallas Cowboys have spent consecutive first-round NFL draft picks on the offensive line, but could 2024 first-rounder Tyler Guyton have competition for the job?

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards carries helmets with Guardian helmet caps during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards carries helmets with Guardian helmet caps during training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have not hidden the fact that they want to improve the offensive line. For the past two seasons, Dallas has spent its first-round NFL draft pick to address issues.

In 2024, the team selected Tyler Guyton to play left tackle. In 2025, they selected Tyler Booker to play left guard after future Hall of Famer Zack Martin retired.

The team also spent a 2022 first-round on guard Tyler Smith, giving the team a trio of promising Tylers in the trenches. But will Guyton face some competition leading up to the 2025 NFL campaign?

The staff at DallasCowboys.com took a look at the issue and discussed whether the team will give Asim Richards an opportunity to win the starting left tackle job.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards on the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards on the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Tommy Yarrish wrote, "Brian Schottenheimer has said repeatedly that the Cowboys are going to play their best five on the offensive line. Is Tyler Guyton one of their five best offensive linemen after last season? Right now, I would say no, but he's got an entire OTA, minicamp and training camp period to work through before the season kicks off, so both he and Asim Richards can prove that they are the guy to start at left tackle.

"Richards has the benefit of experience, but Guyton has the higher ceiling and with this coaching staff, I think they'll put extra emphasis on making sure that he's ready to go and can be the left tackle of the future for Dallas. Does that mean Richards is completely out of the running? Absolutely not, but he'll have to really show this coaching staff something in my opinion, if he wants to get the starting job."

Richards starting the season at left tackle would come as a bit of a surprise, and there have been some promising signs from Guyton early in OTAs.

Did he have an up-and-down rookie season? Yes, but he also had some flashes of brilliance. This season, he is showing up to OTAs with some added bulk and muscle on his frame, so it's a promising sign for a player who is looking to take a major step forward for his sophomore year in the league.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage vs Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

