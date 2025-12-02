Cowboys without starting OL, sack artist on latest injury report vs Lions

The Dallas Cowboys had their second practice of the week on Tuesday as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football.

It's not a typical Thursday game, since neither team is on a short week. Both played on Thanksgiving Day, which is the annual tradition for the Cowboys and Lions. Despite the full week between games, each team is dealing with injuries to star players.

For Dallas, it's left tackle Tyler Guyton, who missed Week 13 with a high ankle sprain. He has yet to participate in practice this week. Also out was Jadeveon Clowney, who had two sacks on Thursday. Clowney is fighting a hamstring injury, which has his status in doubt.

The Lions are also hurting with star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missing practice with an ankle injury. Also out on Tuesday were both tackles for the Lions, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. That said, let's check out the full report for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Hamstring - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)

Tyler Guyton, T, Ankle - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)

Hakeem Adeniji, T, Knee - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Knee - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)

Malik Hooker, S, Back - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)

DaRon Bland, CB, Foot/Wrist - Full (Mon), Full (Tues)

Caelen Carson, CB, Hamstring - Full (Mon), Full (Tues)

Dante Fowler, DE, Shoulder - Limited (Mon), Full (Tues)

James Houston, DE, Foot/Ankle - Limited (Mon), Full (Tues)

Osa Odighizuwa, DT, Elbow - Full (Mon), Full (Tues)

George Pickens, WR, Calf/Knee - Limited (Mon), Full (Tues)

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Shoulder - Full (Mon), Full (Tues)

Donovan Wilson, S, Neck - Limited (Mon), Full (Tues)

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs onto the field for warmup ahead of the Green Bay Packers game. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor Decker, T, Shoulder - Limited (Mon), DNP (Tues)

Kerby Joseph, S, Knee - Limited (Mon), DNP (Tues)

Kalif Raymond, WR, Ankle - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)

Penei Sewell, T, Shoulder - DNP (Tues)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Ankle - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)

Brock Wright, TE, Neck - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)

Shane Zylstra, TE, Knee – Limited (Mon), DNP (Tues)

Kayode Awosika, G, Foot – (Mon), Limited (Tues)

Brian Branch, DB, Toe/Ankle - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)

Graham Glasgow, C, Knee - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)

Sione Vaki, RB, Thumb - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Shoulder - DNP (Mon), Reserve/Injured (Tues)

Cowboys injury report remains mostly the same.



Some big additions to the DNP list for the Lions including T Penei Sewell and S Kerby Joseph. pic.twitter.com/oMJdQP9KEq — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) December 2, 2025

