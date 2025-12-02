Cowboys without starting OL, sack artist on latest injury report vs Lions
The Dallas Cowboys had their second practice of the week on Tuesday as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football.
It's not a typical Thursday game, since neither team is on a short week. Both played on Thanksgiving Day, which is the annual tradition for the Cowboys and Lions. Despite the full week between games, each team is dealing with injuries to star players.
MORE: Cowboys' Javonte Williams chasing history in Week 14 vs Lions
For Dallas, it's left tackle Tyler Guyton, who missed Week 13 with a high ankle sprain. He has yet to participate in practice this week. Also out was Jadeveon Clowney, who had two sacks on Thursday. Clowney is fighting a hamstring injury, which has his status in doubt.
The Lions are also hurting with star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missing practice with an ankle injury. Also out on Tuesday were both tackles for the Lions, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. That said, let's check out the full report for both teams.
Dallas Cowboys
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Hamstring - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)
Tyler Guyton, T, Ankle - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)
Hakeem Adeniji, T, Knee - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)
Trevon Diggs, CB, Knee - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)
Malik Hooker, S, Back - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)
DaRon Bland, CB, Foot/Wrist - Full (Mon), Full (Tues)
Caelen Carson, CB, Hamstring - Full (Mon), Full (Tues)
Dante Fowler, DE, Shoulder - Limited (Mon), Full (Tues)
James Houston, DE, Foot/Ankle - Limited (Mon), Full (Tues)
Osa Odighizuwa, DT, Elbow - Full (Mon), Full (Tues)
George Pickens, WR, Calf/Knee - Limited (Mon), Full (Tues)
KaVontae Turpin, WR, Shoulder - Full (Mon), Full (Tues)
Donovan Wilson, S, Neck - Limited (Mon), Full (Tues)
MORE: Cowboys-Lions Week 14 uniform matchup creates weird visual twist
Detroit Lions
Taylor Decker, T, Shoulder - Limited (Mon), DNP (Tues)
Kerby Joseph, S, Knee - Limited (Mon), DNP (Tues)
Kalif Raymond, WR, Ankle - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)
Penei Sewell, T, Shoulder - DNP (Tues)
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Ankle - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)
Brock Wright, TE, Neck - DNP (Mon), DNP (Tues)
Shane Zylstra, TE, Knee – Limited (Mon), DNP (Tues)
Kayode Awosika, G, Foot – (Mon), Limited (Tues)
Brian Branch, DB, Toe/Ankle - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)
Graham Glasgow, C, Knee - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)
Sione Vaki, RB, Thumb - Limited (Mon), Limited (Tues)
Terrion Arnold, CB, Shoulder - DNP (Mon), Reserve/Injured (Tues)
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas
Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions
Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge
Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge
Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie
PHOTOS: Meet McKenna Gehrke, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.