Could Jason Witten be the next Dan Campbell for Dallas Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys finally ripped the band-aid off, as the franchise has parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.
It appears there were never any discussions to bring McCarthy back, and now the franchise is behind every other franchise looking for a head coach.
MORE: Cowboys must change something much bigger than the coaching staff
However, maybe the franchise can already target a legendary member of the team. Would hiring Jason Witten be the move that brings this franchise back from the bottom?
Yes, it appears that Witten is a serious candidate for the head coaching job in Dallas. Witten played for the Cowboys for 16 years, and his play on the field made him a fan favorite.
But will that translate to the sidelines? The Detroit Lions went the route of having a former player become their head coach, and that has worked out perfectly for Dan Campbell and the Lions.
However, Campbell climbed his way up the coaching ladder, being a longtime assistant for the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.
Witten doesn't have professional coaching experience, which isn't ideal for someone who may take the biggest job in the NFL.
However, if anyone is going to take this big of a leap in the hiring process, it is none other than Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Could Cowboys target College Football Playoff star in NFL Draft?
Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc